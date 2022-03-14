Glen Kamara feels ‘vindicated’ after Ondrej Kudela drops appeal against his ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Glen Kamara feels ‘vindicated’ after Ondrej Kudela drops appeal against his ban

By Press Association
March 14 2022, 7.55pm
Glen Kamara, left, and Slavia Prague’s Ondrej Kudela clashed at Ibrox in March 2021 (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Glen Kamara, left, and Slavia Prague’s Ondrej Kudela clashed at Ibrox in March 2021 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Glen Kamara feels “vindicated” after Ondrej Kudela dropped his appeal against a 10-match ban for racially abusing the Rangers midfielder.

Slavia Prague defender Kudela announced on Friday that he was withdrawing his action at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, days after being told he would not face criminal charges in Scotland.

Kudela was banned by UEFA for 10 games after being found to have racially abused Kamara during a Europa League game at Ibrox on March 18 last year.

Writing on his verified Twitter account, Kamara said: “I feel vindicated as Kudela drops his appeal against 10 match ban by @UEFA for racially abusing me 1 year ago-I’m grateful to @RangersFC, our fans & the many other fans/clubs who supported me- but I also want to thank my lawyer @AamerAnwar who fought my corner unconditionally.”

Kudela, who denied using the term “monkey” while insulting Kamara with his hand over his mouth, stated last week that he wanted to focus on football and draw a line under the incident.

The 34-year-old, whose suspension ruled him out of the Euro 2020 finals, added: “I realise that it was a mistake to go to Glen Kamara at all and tell him anything. There were emotions in the match and unfortunately I can’t take it back now. I’m so sorry.”

