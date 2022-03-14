Giorgos Giakoumakis at the double as Celtic seal Scottish Cup semi-final spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Giorgos Giakoumakis at the double as Celtic seal Scottish Cup semi-final spot

By Press Association
March 14 2022, 9.47pm
Giorgos Giakoumakis (left) celebrates his first goal (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Giorgos Giakoumakis (left) celebrates his first goal (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Giorgos Giakoumakis scored a second-half double as Celtic booked their place in the Scottish Cup semi-finals with a straightforward 3-0 win over Dundee United at Tannadice.

The visitors, who made it 30 domestic matches in a row unbeaten, were comfortable for most of the evening following Callum McGregor’s early opener, although they were aided significantly by a terrible blunder from United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist for their second goal.

The result means the last four of Scotland’s oldest knockout tournament is made up of the two big clubs from Glasgow and Edinburgh for the first time in its history.

United manager Tam Courts made two changes to the side that drew with Hearts in their previous match as Scott McMann and Kevin McDonald dropped out to make way for Kieron Freeman and Dylan Levitt.

Ange Postecoglou made four alterations to the Celtic side that won 3-1 at Livingston in the cinch Premiership last time out. Anthony Ralston, Tom Rogic, Nir Bitton and Jota dropped out to be replaced by Josip Juranovic, Matt O’Riley, Reo Hatate and Giakoumakis.

The visitors threatened after three minutes when Daizen Maeda’s speculative effort from wide on the left almost dropped in at the far post.

Celtic made the breakthrough in the 12th minute as McGregor’s angled strike from just outside the box took a deflection off Nicky Clark on its way into the net. O’Riley had taken a short corner to James Forrest, who then teed up the Hoops captain.

United were forced into a change in the 28th minute when Ian Harkes went off injured and was replaced by McDonald.

Celtic looked fortunate to keep 11 men on the pitch in the 31st minute when Hatate escaped with a booking for a rash challenge on Freeman.

The visitors thought they had doubled their lead five minutes later as Maeda turned the ball in from close range, but the officials halted the celebrations as Giakoumakis had kicked the ball off his own hand in the build-up when attempting to control Juranovic’s cross from the right.

McGregor then fired just wide from the edge of the box before Giakoumakis hooked an effort past a post from a Forrest cross.

Celtic made their first change of the night at the start of the second half as Rogic replaced Hatate.

The Parkhead side stretched their advantage in the 58th minute when United keeper Siegrist made a howler as he dropped a harmless Maeda cross at the feet of Giakoumakis, who had the simple task of knocking the loose ball over the line.

The Greek striker then tapped in the Hoops’ third in the 88th minute after being set up by substitute Karamoko Dembele.

