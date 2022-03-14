Motherwell’s Liam Donnelly taking positives from cup defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Motherwell’s Liam Donnelly taking positives from cup defeat

By Press Association
March 14 2022, 10.31pm
Motherwell’s Liam Donnelly is staying positive (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Motherwell's Liam Donnelly is staying positive (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Motherwell midfielder Liam Donnelly will take positives from their battling display against Hibernian as they aim to rescue their top-six hopes.

Well had Hibs pressed back for much of the second half, despite losing Bevis Mugabi to a red card inside 60 seconds of their 2-1 Scottish Cup quarter-final defeat.

The cup exit came on the back of a 10-match run without victory in the cinch Premiership, which has seen Graham Alexander’s men slip out of the top six.

But they are only one point adrift of sixth place as seven teams chase three remaining places and Donnelly feels they can take heart from Sunday’s display ahead of a trip to face St Johnstone in the league this Saturday.

“We had to dig in and show a lot of bottle,” said the midfielder, who was named in the Northern Ireland squad on Monday.

“We had chances and on another day we might have done enough to win it. I think we were the better side.

“I think Sunday was a positive, with the performance and the character we showed. I don’t think there were many negatives.

“We just need to take that form into the league now. There’s plenty to play for. One game could take us back up to fourth, even though the results haven’t been going our way recently.

“We’ve not been happy with the way it’s been since we came back from the break. But there’s not much between the teams and if we get a win at the weekend we could be back in the European places.”

