A closer look at the Premier League relegation picture

By Press Association
March 15 2022, 8.03am
Joe Gelhardt’s late winner for Leeds on Sunday left relegation rivals Norwich rooted to the foot of the table (Tim Goode/PA)
The Premier League relegation battle looks set to head for the wire with most teams in the bottom half of the table still looking over their shoulders.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the clubs with plenty still to do to retain their top-flight status.

Newcastle

Eddie Howe has transformed Newcastle's fortunes since arriving last November
Eddie Howe has transformed Newcastle’s fortunes since arriving in November (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Eddie Howe has overseen a remarkable turnaround at Newcastle, who won six of their seven league games through February and March to lift themselves out of imminent danger. The Magpies were three points from safety in December but after a successful January transfer window are now nine points above the bottom three and showing no signs of letting it slip.

Brentford

Brentford were on the slide at the end of last month after taking just one point from eight league games, but back-to-back wins have lifted them eight points clear of the bottom three. January arrival Christian Eriksen has provided a big boost and despite a tough run-in – they face relegation rivals Everton and Leeds in their last two matches – the Bees should steer clear of the drop zone.

Leeds

Teenage striker Joe Gelhardt gave Leeds’ survival bid a huge lift with a stoppage-time winner against bottom club Norwich on Sunday to lift his side four points clear of the bottom three. It snapped a six-game losing run, but new head coach Jesse Marsch still faces a mammoth task with fixtures against Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal to come.

Everton

Everton have lost five of their six league games under Frank Lampard and sit above the relegation zone only on goal difference. Their 22 points from 26 matches is their lowest tally at this stage of any league season and they are in real danger of dropping out of the top flight for the first time since 1951. The Toffees have games in hand, but arguably the toughest run-in.

Watford

Watford have been in freefall since the end of November and are staring at an immediate return to the Championship. Saturday’s win at Southampton was just their second since November 20 and relegation rivals have games in hand. The Hornets must still play Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea, while remaining fixtures against Leeds, Brentford and Burnley could prove pivotal.

Burnley

Burnley are in their sixth successive season in the Premier League under Sean Dyche
Burnley are in their sixth successive season in the Premier League under Sean Dyche (Mike Egerton/PA)

Second-bottom Burnley have won the least Premier League games this season – three – and two of those came back-to-back last month. But three successive defeats have left them a point behind Everton and Sean Dyche’s survival skills are set to be given the sternest test during a run-in which includes significant trips to both Norwich and Watford.

Norwich

Norwich showed spirit to force a late equaliser at Leeds on Sunday, but Gelhardt’s last-gasp winner was a massive blow. It consigned the bottom club to a sixth straight league defeat for the third time this season. The Canaries are four points adrift of Burnley and five behind Everton – who both have games in hand – and appear odds-on for a swift return to the Championship.

