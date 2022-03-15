Leicester fined over salary cap regulations breach but avoid points deduction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Leicester fined over salary cap regulations breach but avoid points deduction

By Press Association
March 15 2022, 2.25pm Updated: March 15 2022, 5.11pm
Leicester have been fined for being in breach of salary cap regulations (Nigel French/PA)
Leicester have been fined for being in breach of salary cap regulations (Nigel French/PA)

Leicester have been fined £309,841.06 but avoided any points deduction after a Premiership Rugby investigation found they had failed to comply with salary cap regulations.

It was discovered that the league leaders had entered into an arrangement whereby a third-party company made payments to the image rights companies of Leicester players.

The payments that were made over the four seasons from 2016-17 to 2019-20 should have been declared as part of part of their salary cap, but they were not disclosed.

Leicester have been spared greater sanction due to the salary cap being exceeded by less than the ‘overrun’ limit.

It is when this ceiling, which ranges from £325,000 to £350,000 each season, is breached that formal charges are brought.

Leicester’s highest ‘overrun’ was £147,750.00 in 2016-17 and their total across the four seasons was £391,941.06.

There will be no further disciplinary process or appeal after the Tigers accepted the outcome of the investigation.

In addition to the bulk of the fine, which is termed the ‘overrun tax’ and is calculated according to the amount of the overrun, Leicester have been fined £17,900 for failing to disclose information about the arrangements.

Only Saracens have been fined more after they were relegated two seasons ago for repeated salary cap breaches.

Premiership Rugby has acted using the strengthened powers introduced following a review of the salary cap regulations in 2020 that was conducted in the wake of the Saracens case.

Leicester boss Steve Borthwick will not have to deal with a points deduction this season
Leicester boss Steve Borthwick will not have to deal with a points deduction this season (Mike Egerton/PA)

“The review of salary cap regulations provided stronger powers to monitor spending and investigate possible breaches of the cap in past seasons,” salary cap director Andrew Rogers said.

“Leicester have cooperated with my investigation and accepted the findings, which allows us to apply the sanctions detailed in the regulations.

“While we are satisfied that the arrangements which resulted in the overspend have been brought to an end, we will continue to assess all spending as part of our ongoing monitoring process at every club.”

While escaping any censure for one of the five seasons under investigation – the 2020-21 campaign – it has damaged the club’s reputation, even if the transgressions are not on the same scale as Saracens’.

But they remain repeated breaches of the salary cap that are designed to ensure the Gallagher Premiership operates on a level playing field and they pose serious questions about Leicester’s conduct.

Leicester's fine is the second largest behind Saracens, who had to pay £5.36million
Leicester’s fine is the second largest behind Saracens, who had to pay £5.36million (Mark Kerton/PA)

Although the fine is hefty at a time when clubs are stricken from the financial implications of Covid, the Tigers will be relieved that they have escaped a points deduction, as they are in a strong position to challenge for the title.

“The club has co-operated with Premiership Rugby throughout the period of the investigation into historic salary cap spending,” Leicester chief executive Andrea Pinchen said.

“We accept the decision and the acknowledgement that there was no over-run in the most recent season of the review.

“We are thankful this matter has been brought to a conclusion and pleased that we can now focus all of our energy and efforts on the future of the club.”

* Leicester exceeded the salary by the following amounts as a result of the previously undisclosed payments now being counted as salary:

2016-17: £147,750.00 (Senior Salary Cap £6,000,000; Overrun limit £325,000)
2017-18: £89,718.05 (Senior Salary Cap £6,400,000; Overrun limit £350,000)
2018-19: £55,886.69 (Senior Salary Cap £6,400,000; Overrun limit £350,000)
2019-20: £98,586.32 (Senior Salary Cap £6,400,000; Overrun limit £350,000)

* The breakdown of the ‘overrun tax’ on Leicester is:

2016-17: £122,750.00
2017-18: £64,718.05
2018-19: £30,886.69
2019-20: £73,586.32

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]