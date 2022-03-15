Max Malins dropped from England squad to face France in Six Nations finale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Max Malins dropped from England squad to face France in Six Nations finale

By Press Association
March 15 2022, 3.17pm Updated: March 15 2022, 3.32pm
Max Malins will miss the Six Nations clash with France (Steve Welsh/PA)
Max Malins will miss the Six Nations clash with France (Steve Welsh/PA)

Max Malins will miss the climax to England’s Guinness Six Nations after being omitted from the 28-man squad taken to Paris for Saturday’s clash with France.

Malins has started all four previous matches in the tournament but is now dropped, leaving Elliot Daly, Louis Lynagh and Joe Marchant as the options to replace him on the right wing.

The 25-year-old Saracen was heavily involved in the opener against Scotland, emerging as one of England’s most effective runners in the defeat at Murrayfield, but has struggled to impose himself since.

Jack Willis will have to wait until at least the summer tour to Australia to make his England comeback after also being left out of the reduced squad that will arrive in the French capital on Tuesday.

Eddie Jones stated on Monday that Willis could train his way into his back row plans for the bid to avoid a third defeat of the competition, but the 25-year-old breakdown specialist has instead returned to Wasps.

Willis is only three club games into his return from a sickening knee injury sustained against Italy a year ago, so Saturday’s France clash has come too soon.

Sam Underhill has been retained among the 28, pointing to his likely selection to fill the void at openside created by Tom Curry’s hamstring injury.

Jack Willis has been left out of a reduced squad to face France
Jack Willis has been left out of a reduced squad to face France (Paul Childs/PA)

Hooker Jamie Blamire was a late replacement for Jamie George in the 32-15 defeat to Ireland but he has lost that role to Nic Dolly, who is included in his place as Luke Cowan-Dickie recovers from a knee injury.

England’s 28-man squad:

Forwards: A Barbeary (Wasps), O Chessum (Leicester), N Dolly (Leicester), A Dombrandt (Harlequins), E Genge (Leicester), J George (Saracens), J Heyes (Leicester), M Itoje (Saracens), N Isiekwe (Saracens), J Launchbury (Wasps), C Lawes (Northampton), J Marler (Harlequins), S Simmonds (Exeter), K Sinckler (Bristol), W Stuart (Bath), S Underhill (Bath).

Backs: E Daly (Saracens), G Ford (Leicester), G Furbank (Northampton), L Lynagh (Harlequins), J Marchant (Harlequins), L Northmore (Harlequins), J Nowell (Exeter), H Randall (Bristol), H Slade (Exeter), M Smith (Harlequins), F Steward (Leicester), B Youngs (Leicester).

