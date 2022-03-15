Increased Women’s FA Cup prize fund is ‘way forward’, says ex-England captain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Increased Women’s FA Cup prize fund is ‘way forward’, says ex-England captain

By Press Association
March 15 2022, 3.23pm
Gillian Coultard picked up her MBE at Windsor Castle (Steve Parsons/PA)
Gillian Coultard picked up her MBE at Windsor Castle (Steve Parsons/PA)

A former England football captain has said the increased prize fund for next season’s Women’s FA Cup is the “way forward” as she called for more funding at grassroots level.

Gillian Coultard, 58, who was the first women’s player to win more than 100 caps for her country, was given an MBE for services to football by the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle.

Coultard told of working full-time in a variety of jobs alongside her career at Doncaster Belles, as she compared her playing days to the footballers of today.

It comes after the Football Association announced the prize fund for the Women’s FA Cup is to increase to £3 million per year.

Investitures at Windsor Castle
She praised the decision to increase the Women’s FA Cup prize (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Asked about this, she told the PA news agency: “Well, it’s the way forward, it has grown from my time to how it is now, I think as winners at Doncaster Belles we got £2,000, which back then helped us quite a lot.

“Obviously the increments that they’ve got now is the only way forward and the way that we have to be really.

“It’s got to be equal at every level and it’s got to go to grassroots like it does in the men’s game, and I think if there’s no infrastructure, nothing available, we’re not going to get these kids through.

“Yes we’ve got the talent centres, but that’s only for a few, there’s probably thousands of girls out there that are just as good but aren’t being picked up.

“So I think we need to make sure that the money is going all the way down to grassroots.”

Coultard said she was “honoured” to have picked up the award, and told of her “amazing day” after speaking with Anne, going on to say it was “up there” with her biggest achievements.

She added that her family and friends were “nervous” but that she was not “fazed” by the occasion.

