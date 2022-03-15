Takehiro Tomiyasu set to miss out again as Arsenal take on Liverpool

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arsenal are likely to still be without Takehiro Tomiyasu for Wednesday’s Premier League visit of title-chasing Liverpool.

The Japan full-back has been struggling with a calf problem and is unlikely to be risked against the Reds.

Otherwise, Mikel Arteta has a fully-fit squad to choose from as Emile Smith Rowe returned to the bench for the weekend win over Leicester after recovering from coronavirus.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is expected to be in the squad after a foot injury forced him off against Brighton on Saturday.

Centre-back Ibrahima Konate returns after missing the last two matches.

However, midfielder James Milner and left-back Kostas Tsimikas are likely to miss out with illness.

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Chambers, Cedric, Gabriel, White, Holding, Tierney, Tavares, Lokonga, Partey, Xhaka, Elneny, Patino, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Saka, Pepe, Martinelli, Lacazette, Nketiah.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Salah, Firmino, Diaz, Kelleher, Adrian, Gomez, Konate, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Elliott, Jota, Mane, Minamino, Origi.