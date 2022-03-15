Johnny Sexton convinced Ireland are heading in right direction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Johnny Sexton convinced Ireland are heading in right direction

By Press Association
March 15 2022, 4.03pm
Ireland captain Johnny Sexton is a three-time Six Nations champion (David Davies/PA)
Captain Johnny Sexton insists Ireland are on the right path regardless of whether they end up as Guinness Six Nations champions.

Victory over Scotland this weekend will guarantee the Triple Crown, but Irish dreams of topping the final standings are also reliant on England avoiding defeat to Grand Slam-chasing France in Paris.

Andy Farrell’s men kept themselves in title contention going into the final round with a stuttering 32-15 success away to Eddie Jones’ 14-man side.

Three-time Six Nations winner Sexton wants to improve on Saturday’s Twickenham showing as Ireland attempt to underline recent progress with a memorable end to the tournament.

“I remember talking to you guys (the media) 12 months ago or longer and things weren’t going great from a results point of view, but we were sticking in there and our confidence levels were the same as they are now,” said the 36-year-old

“We’re confident in what we’re doing and where we’re going.

“Will silverware make that any better or worse? It might validate it a little bit, but I still think we’re on the right path.

“We’re not really thinking like that. We’re thinking it’s a great opportunity for us and we need to keep building, keep improving every game we play.

“We showed some great things against England, but we hope we’re a lot better this week.”

Ireland kick off against the Scots in Dublin just over three hours earlier than England run out at Stade de France.

Irish hopes of a Grand Slam were wiped out by a narrow 30-24 round-two defeat in the French capital, but they have sufficiently recovered from that setback to remain in hot pursuit of Fabien Galthie’s men.

Ireland have not clinched a Triple Crown – awarded for Six Nations victories over England, Scotland and Wales – on home soil since 2004.

Sexton has urged his team-mates to focus on matters within their power.

“Once we lost that game to France, we set our targets on this (Triple Crown) and it’s the only thing within our control,” he said.

“If we can get a win then we’re guaranteed a Triple Crown, obviously that would be a good thing. And then we sit back and watch the end of it.

“We have to hold our end of the bargain up. We have to make sure we play really well. We have to perform on the big stage, which is where we’re at.

“We want to perform for all of the people that come and watch us, so all of our focus is on the performance.

“If we do get it right and we do get a win then we’ve got a chance to lift some silverware in front of all of those people.”

Scotland travel across the Irish Sea having not won in Dublin for 12 years.

Gregor Townsend’s side remain an inconsistent force but, given they have recently triumphed away to both France and England, Sexton is taking nothing for granted.

Ireland won at Twickenham on Saturday
Ireland won at Twickenham on Saturday (David Davies/PA)

“We definitely won’t be underestimating them,” said the Leinster fly-half.

“They’ve had some big scalps away from home and they’re a team to be reckoned with.

“I know they’ve got no championship to play for, but that’s when they can be at their most dangerous because they’ve got nothing lose.

“They will want to finish as high up the table as possible, but, any time you play a game, whether it’s a November international or a summer international, a Six Nations game that doesn’t have something riding on, it’s very special.

“You’re still playing for your country, you’re still representing a lot and we’re preparing for their best performance and they’ve got some outstanding individuals.”

