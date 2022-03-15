Rubin Colwill back in contention for Cardiff’s clash with Stoke

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wales international Rubin Colwill could return for Cardiff’s Sky Bet Championship home clash against Stoke.

Boss Steve Morison has no new injury concerns following Saturday’s stalemate with Preston.

But Morison, whose first match in charge of Cardiff was a 3-3 draw at Stoke in October, is expected to rotate his squad for what will be the Bluebirds’ 12th game since the start of February.

As well as Colwill, who dropped to the bench against Preston after scoring a spectacular winner at QPR, Joel Bagan and Will Vaulks could be considered for recalls.

Tommy Smith returns to the Stoke squad after missing two games with an ankle injury.

Phil Jagielka (groin) and Jaden Philogene-Bidace, who tweaked a medial ligament in training last week, are major doubts.

Liam Moore (knee), Morgan Fox (ankle), Nick Powell (quad) and Harry Souttar (knee) continue to be ruled out.

Tyrese Campbell and Josh Maja are pushing for starting spots in the Potters’ frontline, while academy graduates Will Forrester and Tom Sparrow will travel with the squad.