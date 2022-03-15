Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu set to miss Luton’s clash with Preston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu set to miss Luton’s clash with Preston

By Press Association
March 15 2022, 4.47pm
Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu looks set to miss out for Luton (Mike Egerton/PA)
Luton are likely to be without Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu for Wednesday’s clash with Preston after the midfielder was forced off in the early stages of Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship defeat to QPR.

Henri Lansbury and Luke Berry are pushing to replace Mpanzu as Hatters boss Nathan Jones looks to shrug off the frustration of his side’s defeat.

Luton are still set to be without defensive duo Sonny Bradley (groin) and Gabriel Osho (hamstring), although both are nearing returns.

Robert Snodgrass came off the bench against Rangers but is still waiting to make his full first-team debut for his new club.

Preston captain Alan Browne is fit to retain his starting spot after his injury in Saturday’s goalless draw with Cardiff was confirmed to be cramp.

Liam Lindsay, who went off with an ankle injury midway through the same fixture, is also expected to pass a fitness test.

Boss Ryan Lowe has confirmed that North End will be without midfielder Ryan Ledson for the remainder of the season as he requires a knee operation.

Josh Earl is nearing a full recovery but Greg Cunningham and Tom Barkhuizen remain sidelined.

