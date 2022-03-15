George Evans misses out as Millwall host Championship high-flyers Huddersfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

George Evans misses out as Millwall host Championship high-flyers Huddersfield

By Press Association
March 15 2022, 5.01pm
Millwall midfielder George Evans has sustained a calf strain (Simon Galloway/PA)
Millwall midfielder George Evans has sustained a calf strain (Simon Galloway/PA)

Millwall will be without George Evans for the Sky Bet Championship clash against fellow in-form side Huddersfield.

Midfielder Evans was an unused substitute against Middlesbrough on Saturday – having complained of a calf issue in the warm-up – and scans confirmed a strain which is set to keep him out until after the international break.

Centre-back Shaun Hutchinson has suffered a setback in his own rehabilitation from a calf problem which has ruled him out of the past three matches.

Midfielder Sheyi Ojo (ankle), forward Tom Bradshaw (knee) and Ryan Leonard (ankle) are all closing in on a return, but Luke Freeman and Oliver Burke (both hamstring) are also still unavailable.

Promotion-chasing Huddersfield have a doubt over midfielder Carel Eiting ahead of the trip to south London.

The Dutchman has not been involved in full training this week as he manages a troublesome cut on his foot.

Defender Levi Colwill came off the bench for the closing stages of the 2-2 draw at West Brom last Friday night after recovering from illness, so should be involved again.

Midfielder Alex Vallejo continues his own fitness work following a knee problem, while winger Rolando Aarons (knee) and goalkeeper Ryan Schofield (shoulder) are longer-term absentees.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier