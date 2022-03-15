Striker Sammie Szmodics returns as Peterborough take on Swansea

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bottom-placed Peterborough welcome back striker Sammie Szmodics for Swansea’s visit in the Sky Bet Championship.

Szmodics missed Saturday’s 2-2 home draw against Stoke with a muscle injury.

Jack Taylor continues to build minutes in the line-up after a six-week lay-off with a hamstring injury, but Nathan Thompson, Dan Butler and Joel Randall remain sidelined.

Goalkeeper Steven Benda, on loan from Swansea, has been ruled out until after the international break.

Swansea are monitoring the fitness of Hannes Wolf.

The Austria Under-21 international rejoined first-team training on Monday, but no final decision has been taken on his participation as he continues his recovery from Covid-19.

Nathanael Ogbeta and Kyle Joseph both featured in the under-23 side’s 5-1 victory over QPR on Monday and will be included in Russell Martin’s squad.

Ogbeta could make his first Swansea start after being troubled by a hamstring injury since his January move from Shrewsbury, but Ryan Manning misses out as he serves the second game of a four-match ban.