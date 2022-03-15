Blackpool hope to have Jordan Thorniley fit for Blades clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Blackpool hope to have Jordan Thorniley available for the visit of Sheffield United.

Thorniley was left out of Saturday’s clash with Swansea having complained of feeling ill, one of several players who were laid low with a bug.

Blackpool still have a number of injury issues to contend with as Jordan Gabriel (hamstring), Richard Keogh (calf) and Luke Garbutt (knee) continue to miss out.

Matty Virtue (ACL), Sonny Carey (foot) and Grant Ward (Achilles) are also out.

Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom is hoping Ben Davies and John Fleck will be fit.

Both men picked up muscle injuries in Saturday’s defeat at Coventry but could have recovered in time.

Oli McBurnie suffered a dead leg in the same game and will also be assessed.

United have 11 players occupying the treatment room and as a result Kacper Lopata has been recalled from his loan spell at Southend.