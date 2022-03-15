Mark Robins to take coronavirus test ahead of Coventry’s fixture with Hull By Press Association March 15 2022, 6.41pm Mark Robins will take a coronavirus test before Coventry’s game with Hull (Nick Potts/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Coventry boss Mark Robins will have a coronavirus test before the game against Hull to see whether he can attend. Robins and his assistant Adi Viveash missed Saturday’s 4-1 win over Sheffield United with the virus and need to present a negative test. Jake Bidwell will be absent as he is out for six weeks with a muscle tear. The Sky Blues are three points off the play-offs going into the final 10 games of the season. Hull are set to be without a number of players. Lewie Coyle, Nathan Baxter, Josh Emmanuel and Andy Cannon are all likely to miss the trip. Marcus Forss will be eyeing a start after he came off the bench in the weekend draw at Birmingham following a hamstring injury. Hull have won just one of their last nine games but are 13 points clear of the drop zone. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Nando’s on menu after Dennis Lawrence oversees Coventry beating Sheffield United Coventry without Jake Bidwell for Sheffield United clash Alan Sheehan highlights Luton’s togetherness after victory at Coventry Elijah Adebayo improves Luton’s play-off hopes with winning goal at Coventry