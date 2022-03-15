Karen Carney expects next Chelsea owner to back the club’s women’s team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Karen Carney expects next Chelsea owner to back the club’s women’s team

By Press Association
March 15 2022, 7.03pm
Karen Carney believes Chelsea’s women’s team will continue to be backed by whoever takes over the club (Richard Sellers/PA)
Karen Carney believes Chelsea’s women’s team will continue to be backed by whoever takes over the club (Richard Sellers/PA)

Former Chelsea player Karen Carney expects the club’s women’s team to be protected under new ownership.

UK Government sanctions against Roman Abramovich have accelerated the Russian-Israeli billionaire’s Chelsea sale.

The men’s team have been crowned European and world champions during Abramovich’s 19-year Stamford Bridge tenure, while the club have also become a dominant force in the women’s game in England.

Birmingham City v Chelsea – Women’s Super League – Automated Technology Group Stadium
Former England international Karen Carney spent the final four years of her illustrious career at Chelsea (Nick Potts/PA)

Under the management of Emma Hayes, Chelsea have won four Women’s Super League titles, three FA Cups and two League Cups and are chasing more silverware this season.

“The whole club is going day by day and I don’t think anybody knows what’s happening,” said the 144-times capped former England international Carney, who spent four years at Chelsea before retiring in 2019 and becoming a television pundit.

“There’s a lot of stuff going on behind the scenes that I’m sure even the players and staff don’t know about.

“But what I do know is that the women’s team have always been a part of Chelsea, not apart from it. They’ve always embedded them into their club and absolutely rightly so.

Chelsea v Reading – FA Women’s Super League – Kingsmeadow
Chelsea have become a dominant force in English women’s football in recent times (John Walton/PA)

“Chelsea have been the leaders in that and everyone else has joined in terms of women’s football.

“I think if new owners come in they’d be high priority as well to keep investing. You’re not going to come in and let it fall apart.”

Hayes, like men’s team managerial counterpart Thomas Tuchel, has been praised for the way she has handled the crisis that has engulfed Chelsea since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the UK Government’s sanctioning of Abramovich.

Chelsea are second in the WSL, five points behind leaders Arsenal with two games in hand, and host Birmingham in the quarter-finals of the Vitality Women’s FA Cup on Sunday.

“Emma is a leader and she and Thomas Tuchel have been outstanding in how they’ve conducted themselves,” said Carney, who was speaking in Barry to promote a National Lottery campaign to thank its players for the more than £12.5million of funding that has helped community clubs survive during the coronavirus pandemic.

“They’ve gone about their business in a professional manner and you have to give them credit for that.

“Credit to Chelsea, they’ve always included the women’s team as part of the club. When I was a player there I always felt that.

“Whatever owner comes in or whatever happens, I think they will have the same attitude and they will do that.”

:: Karen Carney was speaking at a National Lottery Football Weekends event. The campaign will make over 100,000 tickets available on a ‘Buy One Get One Free’ basis for National Lottery players for selected matches as a ‘thank you’ for over £12.5 million of funding they helped provide to community football clubs during the Covid pandemic. To find out more visit www.thenationallotteryfootballweekends.co.uk.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier