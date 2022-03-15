Arsenal’s title battle with Chelsea could go to the final weekend – Karen Carney

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former England international Karen Carney believes the Women’s Super League title race will go right down to the wire.

Carney’s former clubs Arsenal and Chelsea occupy the top two spots, with the Gunners five points clear but Emma Hayes’ Blues having two games in hand.

Champions Chelsea could cut the gap to two points at Everton on Wednesday.

Karen Carney believes the Women’s Super League title battle between former clubs Arsenal and Chelsea will be decided on the final weekend of the season (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I can see the title race going to the final game,” said Carney, the former England winger turned television pundit.

“That would be great for the fans. The league has been phenomenal this season.

“It’s been tight for the top two and the third place for Champions League. It was interesting at the bottom, even if there is a bit of a gulf now.

“But in terms of quality, in terms of games, it’s been great – and I think it will be an exciting finish that will really showcase women’s football.”

Where is your team currently sitting in the #BarclaysFAWSL table? 👇 pic.twitter.com/77NROBDoCq — Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) March 13, 2022

Everton are down in ninth place, 18 points behind Chelsea, but have won their previous three games in all competitions.

Interim manager Chris Roberts said: “We need to give everything.

“We’re going to be playing against one of the best teams in the world.

“While that is very exciting, we have to be very prepared and focused.

“We need to make sure we do our job well individually so the collective unit of the team can stand up to what will be a very difficult task.

“Of course, against the top teams you need a bit of luck as well, so we hope we’ll have that in our favour as well.”

Third-placed Manchester United are four points behind Chelsea and visit West Ham.

United have bounced back from FA Cup defeat to neighbours City by recording back-to-back league wins over Leicester and Reading.

Ready for another home match under the lights! 👍 We take on @ManUtdWomen tomorrow evening, 7.30pm kick-off! ⚒️ 🎟️ https://t.co/huJk5NdWnk pic.twitter.com/SEXwdCmv5T — West Ham United Women (@westhamwomen) March 15, 2022

West Ham are sixth after Sunday’s 1-0 win at bottom-placed Birmingham and boss Olli Harder said: “Our goal is to finish as high as we can in the table.

“We’re not a million miles away from the Champions League places so that candle is still lit.

“We have a lot of work to do between now and the end of the season, but now hopefully we can push on and get through this run of tough matches.”

Manchester City and Reading meet with two places and three points separating the teams.

Manchester City goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck has recovered from injury to face Reading (Tim Goode/PA)

England goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck is available for City after being replaced late on in Sunday’s 1-0 victory at Spurs following a heavy collision with Ashleigh Neville.

City boss Gareth Taylor told the club website: “Ellie is fine. I spoke to her as she came off and she was in good spirits.

“It was mainly her shoulder that she got a bit of disruption to (but) she is fine.

“She is quite tough and everyone on the medical side was happy with how she came through.”