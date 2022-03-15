Arsenal’s title battle with Chelsea could go to the final weekend – Karen Carney

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Arsenal’s title battle with Chelsea could go to the final weekend – Karen Carney

By Press Association
March 15 2022, 7.47pm
Fran Kirby (left) and Lotte Wubben-Moy are set to be involved in a Women’s Super League title battle between Chelsea and Arsenal (John Walton/PA)
Former England international Karen Carney believes the Women’s Super League title race will go right down to the wire.

Carney’s former clubs Arsenal and Chelsea occupy the top two spots, with the Gunners five points clear but Emma Hayes’ Blues having two games in hand.

Champions Chelsea could cut the gap to two points at Everton on Wednesday.

Northampton Town v Derby County – FA Cup – Fourth Round – PTS Academy Stadium
Karen Carney believes the Women’s Super League title battle between former clubs Arsenal and Chelsea will be decided on the final weekend of the season (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I can see the title race going to the final game,” said Carney, the former England winger turned television pundit.

“That would be great for the fans. The league has been phenomenal this season.

“It’s been tight for the top two and the third place for Champions League. It was interesting at the bottom, even if there is a bit of a gulf now.

“But in terms of quality, in terms of games, it’s been great – and I think it will be an exciting finish that will really showcase women’s football.”

Everton are down in ninth place, 18 points behind Chelsea, but have won their previous three games in all competitions.

Interim manager Chris Roberts said: “We need to give everything.

“We’re going to be playing against one of the best teams in the world.

“While that is very exciting, we have to be very prepared and focused.

“We need to make sure we do our job well individually so the collective unit of the team can stand up to what will be a very difficult task.

“Of course, against the top teams you need a bit of luck as well, so we hope we’ll have that in our favour as well.”

Third-placed Manchester United are four points behind Chelsea and visit West Ham.

United have bounced back from FA Cup defeat to neighbours City by recording back-to-back league wins over Leicester and Reading.

West Ham are sixth after Sunday’s 1-0 win at bottom-placed Birmingham and boss Olli Harder said: “Our goal is to finish as high as we can in the table.

“We’re not a million miles away from the Champions League places so that candle is still lit.

“We have a lot of work to do between now and the end of the season, but now hopefully we can push on and get through this run of tough matches.”

Manchester City and Reading meet with two places and three points separating the teams.

Manchester City v Manchester United – FA Women’s Super League – Academy Stadium
Manchester City goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck has recovered from injury to face Reading (Tim Goode/PA)

England goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck is available for City after being replaced late on in Sunday’s 1-0 victory at Spurs following a heavy collision with Ashleigh Neville.

City boss Gareth Taylor told the club website: “Ellie is fine. I spoke to her as she came off and she was in good spirits.

“It was mainly her shoulder that she got a bit of disruption to (but) she is fine.

“She is quite tough and everyone on the medical side was happy with how she came through.”

