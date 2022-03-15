Bradford make it back-to-back away wins with victory at Hartlepool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bradford make it back-to-back away wins with victory at Hartlepool

By Press Association
March 15 2022, 9.45pm
Yann Songo’o wrapped up the points (Simon Galloway/PA)
Yann Songo’o wrapped up the points (Simon Galloway/PA)

Two goals in six second-half minutes secured back-to-back wins for Bradford as they claimed a 2-0 victory at Hartlepool.

Matty Foulds’ opener arrived in the 70th minute before defender Yan Songo’o flicked in a crucial second shortly afterwards to inflict the first home league defeat on Graeme Lee since he took over as Pools boss in December.

This was former Premier League boss Mark Hughes’ night as he was able to follow up the Bantams’ weekend win over leaders Forest Green with another three points at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Hartlepool had the best first-half chance in this mid-table tussle when striker Marcus Carver was denied with just goalkeeper Alex Bass to beat.

Luke Molyneux also had a couple of efforts saved by Bass after the restart, while Joe White curled a 25-yard effort against the crossbar for the home side.

But Bradford showed Hartlepool how to find the net with 20 minutes remaining when Callum Cooke’s fine run teed up Foulds to pick out the bottom corner of Ben Killip’s net.

And Songo’o made sure of the points six minutes later when he forced a corner over the line in a crowded area.

