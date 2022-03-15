Last-gasp Jason McCarthy strike snatches Wycombe a valuable win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Last-gasp Jason McCarthy strike snatches Wycombe a valuable win

By Press Association
March 15 2022, 9.49pm
Jason McCarthy snatched a last-gasp winner (John Walton/PA)
Jason McCarthy struck in the fourth minute of stoppage time to snatch a 1-0 win for Wycombe against struggling Fleetwood and boost their play-off hopes.

The Chairboys are now within one point of the top six but it is now 12 games without a win for Fleetwood, who are still only outside the relegation zone on goal difference.

Wycombe goalkeeper David Stockdale was called into action twice in the opening 11 minutes, tipping away Dan Butterworth’s effort before clawing away Paddy Lane’s curler.

His opposite number Kieran O’Hara made a big save of his own after half an hour when he spread himself to deny Garath McCleary.

Butterworth had another chance to open the scoring 10 minutes into the second half when he was teed up by Lane, but Stockdale got down well to push his low shot away.

Just when it looked as though the visitors had held on for a priceless point, a ball into the box broke for McCarthy and he forced the ball in despite a defender’s best efforts.

