Elliot Anderson nets only goal as Bristol Rovers seal victory over Colchester

By Press Association
March 15 2022, 9.49pm
Elliot Anderson scored the only goal as Bristol Rovers beat Colchester to move into the play-off zone (Adam Davy/PA)
Elliot Anderson scored the only goal as Bristol Rovers beat Colchester to move into the play-off zone (Adam Davy/PA)

Elliot Anderson’s second-half goal was enough to give Bristol Rovers a 1-0 home win over Colchester and lift them into the League Two play-off zone.

The young midfielder, on loan from Newcastle, struck with a fierce right-footed shot from the left side of the box after 49 minutes to settle a closely-fought contest.

Colchester contributed plenty and attacked with menace in the second half, without coming up with a telling final ball.

Rovers had marginally the better of a low-key first half, Harry Anderson having an early shot blocked and Antony Evans seeing a free-kick from the edge of the box saved by Shemal George.

Evans also shot narrowly wide, while at the other end Rovers goalkeeper James Belshaw dived to keep out a Noah Chilvers drive.

Both sides played better after the break. Tom Eastman had a header cleared off the line for Colchester from a 47th-minute corner.

Anderson forced a save from George at the end of a mazy run as Rovers defended strongly to protect their advantage.

