Elliot Anderson nets only goal as Bristol Rovers seal victory over Colchester

Elliot Anderson’s second-half goal was enough to give Bristol Rovers a 1-0 home win over Colchester and lift them into the League Two play-off zone.

The young midfielder, on loan from Newcastle, struck with a fierce right-footed shot from the left side of the box after 49 minutes to settle a closely-fought contest.

Colchester contributed plenty and attacked with menace in the second half, without coming up with a telling final ball.

Rovers had marginally the better of a low-key first half, Harry Anderson having an early shot blocked and Antony Evans seeing a free-kick from the edge of the box saved by Shemal George.

Evans also shot narrowly wide, while at the other end Rovers goalkeeper James Belshaw dived to keep out a Noah Chilvers drive.

Both sides played better after the break. Tom Eastman had a header cleared off the line for Colchester from a 47th-minute corner.

Anderson forced a save from George at the end of a mazy run as Rovers defended strongly to protect their advantage.