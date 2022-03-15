Luke Leahy and Daniel Udoh each bag a brace as Shrewsbury thrash Morecambe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Luke Leahy and Daniel Udoh each bag a brace as Shrewsbury thrash Morecambe

By Press Association
March 15 2022, 9.51pm
Luke Leahy scored twice (Nick Potts/PA)
Luke Leahy scored twice (Nick Potts/PA)

Luke Leahy and Daniel Udoh both scored twice as Shrewsbury beat troubled Morecambe 5-0 in League One.

Captain Leahy scored twice early in the second half, with Udoh adding to his first-half opener in the 65th minute.

Ryan Bowman added a fifth to secure a welcome win for Steve Cotterill’s men, who were without a win in three and had picked up just two wins since the turn of the year.

The result made it 11 without a win for Morecambe, five of which have come since the return of manager Derek Adams.

Cotterill’s men had drawn a blank in two of their last three outings, but top scorer Udoh was on hand to tap home George Nurse’s delightful cross from close range a minute before half-time.

Just 40 seconds after the break referee Darren Drysdale adjudged Jacob Bedeau to have handballed Tyrese Fornah’s long-range effort and Leahy stepped up to confidently fire the resulting spot-kick past Trevor Carson.

He doubled his tally with his eighth league goal of the season just four minutes later, taking the ball down on the edge of the box and finding the top corner.

The midfielder then turned provider, setting Udoh free to score his 10 league goal of the season.

Leahy set up his second of the evening five minutes later when his cross to the back post was headed in by Bowman.

