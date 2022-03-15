Forest Green let more points slip at home to Leyton Orient

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Forest Green let more points slip at home to Leyton Orient

By Press Association
March 15 2022, 9.53pm
Ruel Sotiriou was Leyton Orient’s scorer at Forest Green (PA)
Ruel Sotiriou was Leyton Orient's scorer at Forest Green (PA)

Ruel Sotiriou stunned Forest Green as the Sky Bet League Two leaders fluffed their lines with a 1-1 home draw against struggling Leyton Orient.

Forest Green have now not won in seven games and their lead at the top of the table has been cut to six points.

Matty Stevens thought he had settled the hosts’ nerves in the 10th minute when he gave them the lead with his 22nd goal of the campaign.

Skipper Jamille Matt bustled his way into the area on the left before picking out his strike partner with a low pinpoint pass across the face of goal, which Stevens tapped it in from three yards at the far post.

Orient have now picked up six points in a 16-game winless run that has left them six points above the drop zone.

But Sotiriou had them dreaming of a shock win when he levelled in the 67th minute.

Substitute Theo Archibald picked Sotiriou out with a clever defence-splitting pass and the midfielder ran into the box before stroking his seventh goal of the season past helpless goalkeeper Luke McGee.

