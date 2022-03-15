Forest Green let more points slip at home to Leyton Orient

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ruel Sotiriou stunned Forest Green as the Sky Bet League Two leaders fluffed their lines with a 1-1 home draw against struggling Leyton Orient.

Forest Green have now not won in seven games and their lead at the top of the table has been cut to six points.

Matty Stevens thought he had settled the hosts’ nerves in the 10th minute when he gave them the lead with his 22nd goal of the campaign.

Skipper Jamille Matt bustled his way into the area on the left before picking out his strike partner with a low pinpoint pass across the face of goal, which Stevens tapped it in from three yards at the far post.

Orient have now picked up six points in a 16-game winless run that has left them six points above the drop zone.

But Sotiriou had them dreaming of a shock win when he levelled in the 67th minute.

Substitute Theo Archibald picked Sotiriou out with a clever defence-splitting pass and the midfielder ran into the box before stroking his seventh goal of the season past helpless goalkeeper Luke McGee.