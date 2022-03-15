Middlesbrough move into top six with win at Birmingham who finish with 10 men

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Middlesbrough move into top six with win at Birmingham who finish with 10 men

By Press Association
March 15 2022, 9.55pm
Middlesbrough’s Folarin Balogun scored his side’s second goal (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Middlesbrough’s Folarin Balogun scored his side’s second goal (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Middlesbrough climbed to sixth in the Championship with a 2-0 win over Birmingham at St Andrew’s to earn their first league victory away from home in 2022.

Nico Gordon’s unfortunate own goal following good play between Folarin Balogun and Anfernee Dijksteel put Boro in front after 23 minutes.

Despite Paddy McNair’s second-half penalty miss, Balogun extended the visitors’ lead and returned Middlesbrough to winning ways after failing to win in their previous two.

Blues’ misery was compounded when Kristian Pedersen was shown a second yellow card in the final minutes.

Birmingham started brightly with Onel Hernandez, who spent the first half of the season on loan at Boro, at the centre of their attacks in the opening stages.

In his first start for the Blues since his January loan move from Brighton, Taylor Richards was unlucky not to score when his shot was blocked by Jonny Howson before Lukas Jutkiewicz could not on to latch onto Hernandez’s cross moments later.

After McNair blazed over from the edge of the penalty area, Chris Wilder’s side went ahead when Neil Etheridge’s save from Aaron Connolly rebounded off teenager Gordon.

A neat interchange between Balogun and Dijksteel cut the Birmingham defence in half before Gordon was helpless in the ball hitting the back of the net.

Boro were denied a second in first-half injury time when the impressive Balogun was judged to be offside after he tucked the ball past Etheridge.

Four minutes into the second half and the play-off chasing side squandered the chance to double their advantage when Richards brought down Isaiah Jones in the penalty area.

Etheridge got down well and pushed the ball against the post to deny McNair of his first goal of the season.

Middlesbrough managed to add breathing room between themselves and Birmingham shortly after the hour mark when Balogun topped off a quality striker’s performance with a curler past Etheridge.

Matt Crooks’ dangerous run into the hosts’ area was not dealt with and the Arsenal loanee received the ball from Marcus Tavernier before unleashing a spectacular strike for his second goal in three games.

Clear-cut chances were hard to come by for Birmingham, who look safe from yet another relegation battle with a 13-point gap between them and the bottom three, with Gary Gardner hitting a strike wide of goal and Marc Roberts unable to hit the target from close range.

Birmingham’s poor evening was complete when Pedersen was sent off for a second bookable offence in the 87th minute.

The defeat means Birmingham have now lost eight home games this season and leaves Lee Bowyer’s side with only three victories in 19 games.

