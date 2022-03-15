Tim Dieng brace lifts Exeter to victory over Crawley

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two goals from midfielder Tim Dieng helped Exeter to a 2-1 win over battling Crawley in a scrappy game at St James Park.

Crawley’s best chance of the first half fell to Ashley Nadesan, who rounded Exeter goalkeeper Cam Dawson, but from an acute angle, he rolled the ball into the side-netting.

The deadlock was broken in the 31st minute when Offrande Zanzala kept the ball alive from a deep free-kick and Alex Hartridge and Pierce Sweeney combined to feed Dieng, who took his time to create a yard of space and pass the ball into the corner of the net.

Exeter doubled their lead in controversial circumstances on the stroke of half-time.

A Josh Key cross was headed clear and Dieng returned it with a high looping header from 25 yards that Glenn Morris carried over the goal line, but he and his team-mates claimed he was fouled by Zanzala.

However, Crawley pulled a goal back almost immediately when Dawson made a good save, but Kwesi Appiah was on hand to tap in the loose ball.

Nadesan’s deft chip landed on the roof of the net after he was played through on goal, but that was the only chance of a poor second half.