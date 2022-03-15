Alex Gilbey strike enough to end Charlton’s winless run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Alex Gilbey strike enough to end Charlton’s winless run

By Press Association
March 15 2022, 10.01pm
Alex Gilbey celebrates scoring Charlton’s winner (John Walton/PA)
Alex Gilbey celebrates scoring Charlton’s winner (John Walton/PA)

Gillingham missed the opportunity to climb out of the relegation zone as Alex Gilbey’s first-half strike ended Charlton’s seven-match winless spell.

Gilbey scored his third goal of the season – and first in Sky Bet League One since December – to put the Addicks ahead in the 40th minute and settle a tense affair at The Valley.

Gills goalkeeper Pontus Dahlberg spilled Corey Blackett-Taylor’s initial attempt and although the Swede reacted quickly to block Jayden Stockley’s follow up, Gilbey slammed home.

The Kent club struggled to fashion openings and it took a sliced pass by Charlton centre-back Sean Clare to set up Conor Masterson to drive across the face of goal in the 68th minute.

Dahlberg kept out a Blackett-Taylor effort, with the Charlton wing-back’s pace and directness causing issues for the visitors.

Gillingham’s best chance of salvaging a point fell to Masterson after a spell of penalty-box pinball but he slashed over in the 89th minute.

Charlton eased their way through six minutes of stoppage time to move 10 points clear of the bottom four with only their second victory since the start of February.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]