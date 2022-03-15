Conor Wilkinson scores Walsall winner against former club Oldham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Conor Wilkinson scores Walsall winner against former club Oldham

By Press Association
March 15 2022, 10.01pm
Conor Wilkinson (right) scored Walsall’s winner (Bradley Collyer/PA0
Conor Wilkinson (right) scored Walsall’s winner (Bradley Collyer/PA0

Former Oldham loanee Conor Wilkinson’s winner deepened his old club’s relegation worries as Walsall came from behind to triumph 2-1 in League Two.

Teenage defender Will Sutton headed Oldham ahead but they remain three points from safety after Emmanuel Osadebe drilled Walsall level and set up Wilkinson to prod home on the volley.

Oldham led after 21 minutes as 19-year-old Sutton – recalled earlier in the day from a loan spell at National League North side Farsley Celtic – glanced home Nicky Adams’ corner.

Davis Keillor-Dunn almost added a spectacular second but his chip from just inside Walsall’s half drifted narrowly over.

Walsall levelled 12 minutes later as, with Oldham appealing in vain for a foul on a prone Hallam Hope, wing-back Osadebe cut in and lashed a vicious strike into the far bottom corner.

Both sides came close before the break, Christopher Missilou narrowly off target for Oldham, while unmarked Walsall skipper Joss Labadie headed wide from Osadebe’s cross.

Carl Rushworth’s fingertip save foiled Missilou in a second half of few chances.

But Wilkinson condemned Oldham to a third straight defeat, and left them three points from safety, by diverting home Osadebe’s 73rd-minute cross.

