Sheffield Wednesday concede late equaliser to draw with Accrington

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A late equaliser earned Accrington a hard-fought point in a 1-1 draw at Sheffield Wednesday.

Barry Bannan and Saido Berahino had two early chances in quick succession for the Owls but both had their efforts well stopped by goalkeeper Toby Savin.

Accrington frustrated Wednesday for most of the first half and, bar Callum Paterson seeing his drive saved a few minutes before the interval, the hosts offered little threat.

But the deadlock was finally broken after 66 minutes. Jack Hunt’s shot was cleared off the line, but the ball came back to the defender, who set up Paterson to smash a shot home.

However, Stanley refused to lie down and grabbed an equaliser after 83 minutes as Ross Sykes’ header went in off Wednesday’s Marvin Johnson.

Neither side could find a winner as Accrington ensured they got some reward for a valiant performance.