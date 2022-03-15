Matty Lund makes amends to earn Salford a point against his former club Rochdale

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ex-Rochdale midfielder Matty Lund had a night of mixed fortunes as his goal rescued a point for Salford in a 1-1 draw against his former club in League Two.

Lund was at fault for the James Ball’s opening goal in the 27th minute but made amends in the second half to extend his side’s unbeaten run to seven matches.

Salford controlled the opening 20 minutes with Brandon Asante testing Jay Lynch in the Rochdale goal on a couple of occasions.

However, the hosts took the lead when Lund made a hash of a pass and Ball took advantage. The midfielder strode through on goal, opened up his body and stroked the ball beneath Tom King, who got a touch to the shot but could not keep it out of the net.

Lund made up for that error in the 66th minute when he levelled the score, glancing home Stephen Kelly’s free-kick.

Rochdale passed up a clear opportunity to regain the lead when Ball missed a gilt-edged opportunity in the 74th minute, turning Liam Kelly’s delivery over the crossbar from three yards.

Ryan Watson had a good chance at the other end late on but blazed over the top.