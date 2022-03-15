Tranmere see off Harrogate to maintain promotion push

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tranmere maintained their automatic promotion push with a hard-earned 2-0 win over 10-man Harrogate.

Rovers finally condemned Town to a third straight defeat thanks to two second-half goals in an ill-tempered clash.

After Josh McPake saw an early shot blocked, Rovers threatened again midway through the first period.

Calum MacDonald’s throw-in was met by Kane Hemmings, but his dipping 20-yard effort was off target.

Harrogate were reduced to 10 men just before the half-hour mark when striker Luke Armstrong was sent off after being shown a second yellow card in the space of three minutes.

Before half-time Harrogate goalkeeper Mark Oxley produced brilliant saves to keep out Elliott Nevitt’s header and Josh Hawkes’ crisp strike.

Everton loanee Lewis Warrington broke the deadlock in the 49th minute when he slotted home following a neat one-two with Hemmings.

Rovers struck again when Hemmings scored from the spot after substitute Jack Muldoon shoved Tom Davies.

Harrogate were denied a consolation when Peter Clarke superbly headed Jack Diamond’s effort off the line.