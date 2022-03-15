Southend’s unbeaten run ended by Dagenham By Press Association March 15 2022, 10.17pm The Daggers are back within striking distance of the play-offs (Bradley Collyer/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Dagenham brought Southend’s unbeaten Vanarama National League run to an end with a 3-0 win at Roots Hall. The Daggers got off to a flying start to lead inside five minutes when Matt Robinson’s effort went into the net off Southend defender Will Atkinson. Southend cleared Paul McCallum’s shot off the line and Dagenham wing-back Myles Weston hit the inside of the far post before Junior Morias eventually added a second in the 28th minute. Matt Robinson made it three with 20 minutes left to reignite Dagenham’s play-off hopes as the Shrimpers saw a 13-match undefeated run ended. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Southend continue impressive revival with win over Grimsby Paul McCallum at the double as Dagenham hammer Yeovil Southend salvage point at Chesterfield after Fraser Kerr’s late own goal Forest Green come from behind but fail to end winless run