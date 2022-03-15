Southend’s unbeaten run ended by Dagenham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dagenham brought Southend’s unbeaten Vanarama National League run to an end with a 3-0 win at Roots Hall.

The Daggers got off to a flying start to lead inside five minutes when Matt Robinson’s effort went into the net off Southend defender Will Atkinson.

Southend cleared Paul McCallum’s shot off the line and Dagenham wing-back Myles Weston hit the inside of the far post before Junior Morias eventually added a second in the 28th minute.

Matt Robinson made it three with 20 minutes left to reignite Dagenham’s play-off hopes as the Shrimpers saw a 13-match undefeated run ended.