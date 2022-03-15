Ephron Mason-Clark goal earns Barnet victory over Boreham Wood By Press Association March 15 2022, 10.19pm Barnet held on to beat Boreham Wood (Andrew Matthews/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Struggling Barnet dealt a further blow to Boreham Wood’s National League play-off prospects with a 1-0 win at The Hive. Ephron Mason-Clark pounced on a defensive mix-up to grab the only goal after 13 minutes and leave the visitors still searching for their first win since the end of their FA Cup heroics. Reece Grego-Cox came close to adding a second for the hosts, who were in the mood to build on their 6-0 thrashing of bottom club Dover at the weekend. Barnet goalkeeper Aston Oxborough made a superb save to deny Josh Rees and was also called into action to stop a curling effort from Tyrone Marsh before the break. The visitors continued to press after the break, with Jacob Mendy among those coming close, but the Bees held firm for a win that moves them further clear of the drop zone. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Callum Robinson goal earns West Brom victory over leaders Fulham Josh Magennis on target with first goal for Wigan in victory over lowly Crewe Early Gary Madine header earns Blackpool victory over Swansea Ten-man Lincoln secure hard-earned victory over Wimbledon