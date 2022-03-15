Mark Hughes: Bradford’s players are embracing what we are saying

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mark Hughes is pleased his message is already starting to sink in at Bradford after his side secured back-to-back wins with a 2-0 victory at Hartlepool.

The Bantams boss, who lost his first couple of games in charge, followed up Saturday’s away victory over leaders Forest Green with another win on the road.

Matty Foulds’ opener arrived in the 70th minute before defender Yan Songo’o flicked in a crucial second six minutes later to wrap up the points.

Now former Premier League boss Hughes wants to see his first two successes backed up with a third against Port Vale on Saturday.

Hughes said: “I thought as away performances go it was as good as we could have done. It was excellent, we controlled it. We had to be brave enough in possession to manage the game and not allow them to gain momentum when they were dominant of the ball.

“The home side we expected to create chances and they didn’t really. The only criticism was in the first half when we didn’t have that right pass at the right time. But I’m glad we got what we deserved.

“The guys are embracing what we are saying. They realise if we have possession the teams can’t hurt you.

“You can get frustrated and they found it difficult to affect us. It was a really good performance. We dictated the game to them.

“It was a great second half for our fans and scoring the second I think they sucked it in.

“Thankfully they have enjoyed themselves in the last two games and hopefully we can make it a hat-trick at the weekend. They are enjoying their football.”

Hartlepool boss Graeme Lee was deflated after watching his team lose for the first time at the Suit Direct Stadium since he took over in early December.

Lee, whose side sit mid-table and a place above Bradford, thinks Pools had turned in a decent enough display until the visitors turned defence into attack to take the lead through Foulds.

He said: “The first goal we conceded has changed my reaction. Up to that point the performance was good.

“The first half we created the best two chances for Marcus Carver. Those were two big chances, we had to put those away.

“The goal has made my head spin, there were too many errors in that goal. We could still have affected it, we could have dealt with it. They hit us on the counter and I still feel we could have got bodies back.

“We wanted to freshen things up beforehand and I was pleased with how the game was going, but the reflections change with that first goal.

“There weren’t loads of chances at either end but we were moving the ball, getting into good areas, we were pleased with the performance but the five-minute spell has hurt us.

“We have to take as much as we can from each game. Those two goals were not acceptable. I will analyse it and we will have a game plan ready for Friday at Newport.”