Paddy Madden bags brace as National League leaders Stockport beat Notts County By Press Association March 15 2022, 10.31pm Captain Paddy Madden headed Stockport in front during the first half (John Walton/PA) Paddy Madden scored a brace as Vanarama National League leaders Stockport chalked up a fifth-straight league win as they eased past Notts County 3-0 at Edgeley Park. Stockport made the breakthrough in the 28th minute when captain Madden headed in a cross from Ollie Crankshaw. The home side doubled their lead early in the second half through a swift counter attack which saw Madden release Crankshaw to run through in goal. Madden wrapped things up when he knocked in a cut-back from Will Collar with 20 minutes left to complete his double.