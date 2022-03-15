Paul Warne pleased to see Rotherham beat Lincoln after ‘very nervy’ finale

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Paul Warne was pleased to see his Rotherham side see off a “very nervy” late rally from Lincoln to win 2-1 and strengthen their promotion bid.

Rotherham raced into a quick lead with goals in the 11th and 13th minutes.

The first came from Ben Wiles, who smashed in off the post after being picked out by midfield partner Ollie Rathbone.

Wiles created the next goal as he ran forward and played in Chiedozie Ogbene who guided a perfect strike into the same bottom corner.

The game was flipped on its head in the second period with Rotherham hanging on and just about securing a seven-point gap over third-placed MK Dons.

Lincoln’s breakthrough finally came in the 81st minute, with Tom Hopper sweeping home from Cohen Bramall’s centre.

They should have levelled right at the end but substitute Lasse Sorensen fired over following a scramble in the box.

Warne said: “It was very nervy. In the first half we were excellent and more like us. We could have gone up three or four and made it an easier second half.

“I warned the lads at half-time that if they get the next goal and it’s quiet in the stadium and a bit edgy then they are going to get their tails up.

“We had to change our system and the opposition had the ascendancy and it turned into a basketball match then it was all them really.

“I am really pleased with three points. It’s not about performances. They do feel a little bit sorry for themselves.

“It is not going to be a procession to promotion. The lads are jaded and tired and they need the support of everybody to get through. Fortunately we had enough.”

Lincoln manager Michael Appleton said: “In the first half we played into their hands and got caught up playing their way, and we’re not good at that.

“They were very comfortable in the first half and I asked the lads to make them feel uncomfortable. You can only do that by being aggressive and running harder and being braver on the ball.

“They gave me everything second half and we had two or three glorious opportunities to get something out of the game. It would have been nice but the first half was a slap in the face that one or two needed.

“We were really good in the second half and in the last 20 minutes they were on the ropes.

“We started having a little bit more urgency and they were feeling good about themselves. The goal was coming and I think we were knocking on the door for a long time in that second half.”