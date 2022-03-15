Paul Warne pleased to see Rotherham beat Lincoln after ‘very nervy’ finale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Paul Warne pleased to see Rotherham beat Lincoln after ‘very nervy’ finale

By Press Association
March 15 2022, 10.41pm
Paul Warne’s Rotherham beat Lincoln (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Paul Warne’s Rotherham beat Lincoln (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Paul Warne was pleased to see his Rotherham side see off a “very nervy” late rally from Lincoln to win 2-1 and strengthen their promotion bid.

Rotherham raced into a quick lead with goals in the 11th and 13th minutes.

The first came from Ben Wiles, who smashed in off the post after being picked out by midfield partner Ollie Rathbone.

Wiles created the next goal as he ran forward and played in Chiedozie Ogbene who guided a perfect strike into the same bottom corner.

The game was flipped on its head in the second period with Rotherham hanging on and just about securing a seven-point gap over third-placed MK Dons.

Lincoln’s breakthrough finally came in the 81st minute, with Tom Hopper sweeping home from Cohen Bramall’s centre.

They should have levelled right at the end but substitute Lasse Sorensen fired over following a scramble in the box.

Warne said: “It was very nervy. In the first half we were excellent and more like us. We could have gone up three or four and made it an easier second half.

“I warned the lads at half-time that if they get the next goal and it’s quiet in the stadium and a bit edgy then they are going to get their tails up.

“We had to change our system and the opposition had the ascendancy and it turned into a basketball match then it was all them really.

“I am really pleased with three points. It’s not about performances. They do feel a little bit sorry for themselves.

“It is not going to be a procession to promotion. The lads are jaded and tired and they need the support of everybody to get through. Fortunately we had enough.”

Lincoln manager Michael Appleton said: “In the first half we played into their hands and got caught up playing their way, and we’re not good at that.

“They were very comfortable in the first half and I asked the lads to make them feel uncomfortable. You can only do that by being aggressive and running harder and being braver on the ball.

“They gave me everything second half and we had two or three glorious opportunities to get something out of the game. It would have been nice but the first half was a slap in the face that one or two needed.

“We were really good in the second half and in the last 20 minutes they were on the ropes.

“We started having a little bit more urgency and they were feeling good about themselves. The goal was coming and I think we were knocking on the door for a long time in that second half.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier