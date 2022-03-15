Ajax crash out of Champions League as Darwin Nunez winner sends Benfica through

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ajax crash out of Champions League as Darwin Nunez winner sends Benfica through

By Press Association
March 15 2022, 10.41pm
Benfica’s Darwin Nunez scored the winning goal against Ajax (Peter Dejong/AP)
Benfica’s Darwin Nunez scored the winning goal against Ajax (Peter Dejong/AP)

Darwin Nunez got the only goal as Benfica stunned Ajax 1-0 in Amsterdam to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Erik ten Hag’s men had scored twice in the first leg in Portugal but were unable to breach the visitors’ defence at the Johan Cruyff Arena and went out 3-2 on aggregate.

Ajax thought they had taken an early lead, but Sebastien Haller’s effort was ruled out for offside against Dusan Tadic, who had crossed the ball for his team-mate’s close-range finish.

Ajax striker Edson Alvarez then headed wide as the home side continued to dominate and the same player put another header off target with 20 minutes on the clock.

Benfica slowly grew into the contest, but Goncalo Ramos was off target with an effort from a corner.

Ramos flashed another header across the face of the Ajax goal as the visitors searched for the opener.

As the half-hour approached Tadic’s cross was headed clear to the edge of the area from where Steven Berghuis fired wide before seeing another effort blocked just a minute later.

Ten minutes before the break Benfica goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos made a save to deny Antony as the away side continued to soak up pressure.

Vlachodimos then tipped over a shot from Ryan Gravenberch, who had beaten three defenders before unleashing an effort from the edge of the area.

Benfica’s first real chance came after 57 minutes, but, when Nicolas Otamendi flicked on a corner, Jan Vertonghen headed wide from close range.

Daley Blind delivered a fine cross for Antony, but the Brazilian missed the target with a header when he should have done better.

With 13 minutes left Uruguayan forward Nunez made Ajax pay for failing to take their chances as he glanced in Alejandro Grimaldo’s free-kick.

Ajax had plenty of possession but could not break down the Benfica defence as the Portuguese side held out.

