Tom Ince earns father Paul a point as Reading hit back for draw at Bournemouth

Tom Ince rescued a vital point for his father Paul as he scored a late equaliser at Bournemouth in a 1-1 draw.

Reading had been heading towards a costly defeat after trailing for much of the match to Dominic Solanke’s early goal but ended the night two points clear of the relegation zone thanks to Ince’s excellent strike.

Despite winning their first game under Ince, Reading had lost all three since then, conceding nine goals in the process.

It only took eight minutes at Bournemouth for them to be breached once more as Jordan Zemura found Solanke who played a quick one-two with Jefferson Lerma before converting his 22nd goal of the season.

Lucas Joao was back in the Reading starting line-up after falling ill with Covid-19 and the Royals’ only early chance went his way but he was unable to apply the finishing touch to Ince’s deep cross.

Reading created little besides that rare foray forwards whilst Bournemouth went close to extending their lead through Jack Stacey who arrowed in from the right of the penalty area and shot to the near post where Orjan Nyland clawed the ball to safety.

Nyland soon had to execute an even better save to turn Ryan Christie’s low shot to safety after Todd Cantwell had teed up the former Celtic forward.

That sparked Reading into life and Andre Yiadom got to the byline and pulled back for Andy Rinomhota whose fierce shot was too close to Mark Travers.

Scott Parker was forced to watch this match from the stands following a one-game touchline ban after being sent off in the recent match at Preston.

He made one change at the break, bringing on Jamal Lowe for Cantwell and Lowe immediately created another good chance for Christie who was unable to beat Nyland.

Ince junior was Reading’s likeliest source of inspiration and he skipped his way down the right wing and swung over a dangerous cross which Cherries defender Nat Phillips did well to take off the toe of Joao just as he was poised to shoot.

Ince substituted Joao with 25 minutes remaining, a decision booed by the away supporters and greeted with chants of “you don’t know what you’re doing”.

But minutes later he was punching the air as his son latched on to a Bournemouth clearance to smash in a half volley from the edge of the area to equalise for the Royals and end their run of defeats.

Bournemouth remain well placed for a return to the Premier League, sitting three points clear of third-placed Huddersfield with two games in hand.