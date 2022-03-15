Robbie Stockdale blames Rochdale’s pitch for James Ball’s huge miss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Robbie Stockdale blames Rochdale’s pitch for James Ball’s huge miss

By Press Association
March 15 2022, 10.45pm
Robbie Stockdale’s side missed a late chance to win the game (Mike Egerton/PA)
Robbie Stockdale’s side missed a late chance to win the game (Mike Egerton/PA)

Rochdale boss Robbie Stockdale defended James Ball for missing a golden opportunity to clinch victory during his side’s 1-1 draw against Salford.

The midfielder had fired Dale into a first-half lead and, after the visitors had levelled through Matty Lund, could have handed them three points but spooned a shot over the crossbar from four yards.

“I was disappointed that it was set-piece goal that we conceded, but we missed the best chance in the whole game to win it,” said Stockdale.

“James will say himself that he should have scored – but it took a horrendous bobble. Just when you need a little bit of luck and a true bounce…unfortunately that’s where we are with our surface at the minute.

“It was the best move of the game. We opened Salford up just how I want us to play and unfortunately it will go down as one of those bloopers for misses, but it did take a terrible bobble and in the end we come away with another point.

“It was a very competitive game, hard fought. They’ve got some big threats at the top of the pitch and I thought we dealt with that very well. You’re talking about players who have come from Championship clubs, so I was pleased with how we dealt with that.”

Salford conceded after 27 minutes when Lund’s poor pass was intercepted by Ball and he fired past Tom King.

Lund made up for that mistake in the 66th minute, glancing a Stephen Kelly free-kick beyond Jay Lynch to level the score.

Ball’s chance to fire Dale ahead again came in the 74th minute when Liam Kelly’s delivery left him with the goal at his mercy, but he fired over.

Ryan Watson hit a decent chance too high at the other end as the spoils were shared.

Salford manager Gary Bowyer said: “We just haven’t had the quality we needed in the final third and our decision-making let us down.

“We were totally in control of the game and mixed our game up well. Matt Smith was unplayable, he was outstanding and I feel for him, the shift he’s put in – we have got to be better and we have to deliver better service for him.

“For the amount of ball we had against a passing team on a difficult pitch we passed it well and put the ball into the box where we were a threat – but we haven’t produced enough quality on our decision making in that final third.

“It’s a game where we’ve had enough opportunities to win it but we could have lost it when their lad misses from close range.

“We’ve just got to be better, there’s no other way of dressing that up.”

