Steve Cotterill reflects on Shrewsbury’s improvement after rout of Morecambe

Steve Cotterill is proud of how far his Shrewsbury side have come after their 5-0 victory over Morecambe.

The Shrews were beaten 2-0 by Morecambe in August but romped to a 5-0 victory on Tuesday with a brace apiece from Daniel Udoh and Luke Leahy, capped off by Ryan Bowman’s bullet header.

Cotterill said: “Morecambe beat us earlier in the season and it wasn’t particularly a good performance.

“We needed to put that right and we’ve come a long way since we were beaten 2-0 by them, I’m really pleased for the lads tonight.”

Udoh opened the scoring with a tap in from George Nurse’s cross before Leahy netted a penalty and then curled in his second four minutes later from the edge of the box.

Udoh blasted home his second after 65 minutes before Leahy’s free-kick picked out Bowman at the back post to compound Morecambe’s misery.

Cotterill added: “I talk to Dan a lot about how he should go about his goals, and Ryan as well. The second one was exactly what I would want him to do.

“I like his second goal a lot because I like the turn and the strike. I do talk to him about when I first come he always wanted to find the corners, he doesn’t need to find the corners when he’s got the power he’s got. When he puts that power into it there isn’t a goalkeeper on the planet that’s going to save that, it doesn’t matter what league you’re in.

“It was a couple of great finishes by Luke, we know he’s got that in him so I’m pleased for him.”

Morecambe manager Derek Adams bemoaned his side’s defending.

The Shrimps have conceded a league-high 75 goals this season and sit one point from safety.

“When they got the penalty kick it definitely deflated us,” admitted Adams.

“Then after that they put one in the top corner and one goes in from a free-kick. The five goals we conceded tonight have been poor defensively.

“We’ve conceded far too many goals and tonight has definitely not helped us in a situation where we played against teams above us, but to lose the goals in the last two games that we’ve lost, defensively we haven’t been good enough.

“I was really happy with the first-half performance because we limited Shrewsbury to maybe two attempts on goal and we had some really good moments in that first period where we created some good openings.

“We passed the ball well in the midfield, we used the overload situation that we had, but to lose a goal the way we did in the 42nd minute was really disappointing. Before that they hadn’t had any real opportunities.”