Paul Simpson: End to Carlisle’s winning run against Newport not end of world

By Press Association
March 15 2022, 10.55pm
Paul Simpson’s Carlisle lost at home to Newport (Mike Egerton/PA)
Paul Simpson watched Carlisle slip to defeat for the first time under his tenure but insisted after a 2-1 Sky Bet League Two home loss to Newport that it was not the end of the world.

Goals either side of the break from defender Mickey Demetriou and Aston Villa loanee Finn Azaz put the Exiles in the driving seat after 65 minutes.

Substitute Omari Patrick’s 80th-minute reply gave the Cumbrians some hope of grabbing at least a point after four-successive wins under Simpson but it was not meant to be.

“The run has come to an end against a good side who have been consistent all season,” said manager Simpson as Newport’s third-successive win cemented third place in the table.

“It is disappointing but there is no need to get screwed up about it. We have had a brilliant run with some good results.

“We just went away from what we have been doing, particularly in the first half.

“We finished the game really strongly but unfortunately we had to go 2-0 down before we got a reaction to be a bit more positive.

“It has been a good start for us. We have given ourselves a fighting chance,” added Simpson of his 18th placed team who are nine points off the relegation zone.

“But we have got to keep it going and the next one (Cumbrian derby with Barrow on Saturday) is the biggie.

“This was just one of those games when it didn’t happen. I was disappointed with the first goal because we have been well disciplined and organised.

“The second goal was a horrible goal. We gave the ball away, didn’t make a sprint of a recovery run and them conceded. After that it is a mountain to climb.”

Newport, who stay third, a point behind second-placed Northampton, dominated for 80 minutes until Patrick boosted Carlisle’s chances of avoiding defeat.

Manager James Rowberry said: “I wish I could enjoy the games a bit more but that’s still three wins in a row. I wanted to say three clean sheets too so I am disappointed with their goal.

“But we defended resiliently and showed real grit like we did at Stevenage against a team who have had the new manager effect.

“He (Simpson) is an excellent coach has had a great career. So, you can see why they are doing so well. It was a tough challenge but we got through it.

“It is a psychological thing you drop off a bit deeper when you are 2-0 up away from home and it becomes 2-1.

“But we still created good chances and could have been out of sight. Credit to the lads, that was an excellent performance.”

