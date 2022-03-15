Steven Schumacher delighted to see Plymouth edge play-off rivals Portsmouth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher was delighted with his side as they soared to fifth in League One by beating south coast and play-off rivals Portsmouth 1-0.

Plymouth top scorer Ryan Hardie took his tally to 18 goals with the 65th-minute winner which enabled Argyle to claim their fourth clean sheet win on the spin and end Portsmouth’s eight-match unbeaten run.

Schumacher said: “It was a great night, great atmosphere and great result. It was a good game between two good teams, playing some good football and it was tight.

“We said to the players at half-time it’s a really close game and we have to concentrate and stick to the game plan. Thankfully we did do that and we went on and got the win.

“The goal came from our press and thanks to our organisation and our shape. The two boys recognised their player didn’t quite know what was around him and went and pressed him.

“Jordan Houghton made the first tackle and Panutche (Camara) showed some great composure to put Ryan in and it was an equally composed finish in front of the Devonport End and the place went wild.

“Adam Randell nearly got a great goal from his own half at the end of the game. It would have been a great goal and it was on his left foot as well. It didn’t go in but thankfully we hung on really well and defended well and saw out the game.

“It’s good form, we can’t hide behind it and four clean sheets on the spin is brilliant, impressive and it just goes to show how hard everyone is working. The players on the pitch are giving us absolutely everything they’ve got at the moment.”

Pompey boss Danny Cowley gave Plymouth due praise.

He said: “First off it was a good game between two very good teams. Obviously there was very little between the teams and credit to Plymouth they have come out the right side of a very tight game.

“Obviously I am very disappointed with the penalty decision which at 0-0 makes a huge impact on the game. I have just spoken to the referee who has apologised.

“It was a clear penalty I have had the opportunity to watch it back and the ball carries on moving towards Plymouth’s goal and the keeper doesn’t touch it and he kicks George (Hirst).

“It wasn’t a defensive error in the build phase we lost the ball – these mistakes happen – but we got it pinched off us. Panutche Camara then travelled well, played a really good pass and it was a really good finish by Hardie.

“I thought the players’ response off the back of that was excellent. We gave absolutely everything, fought really hard we probably just lacked a bit of quality in the final action.

“I think it’s been a really good display up until the final action and we have had enough good moments away from home to score and probably it fell to the wrong person on the night.”