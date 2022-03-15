Wayne Rooney rues Derby’s missed chances as Blackburn fight back for victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wayne Rooney rues Derby’s missed chances as Blackburn fight back for victory

By Press Association
March 15 2022, 11.09pm
Wayne Rooney thought his side could have been two or three goals up at the break (Martin Rickett/PA)
Derby boss Wayne Rooney feels his side were left to rue missed chances as they fell to a 3-1 Championship defeat to Blackburn, despite taking the lead at Ewood Park.

Derby took the lead midway through the first half when Nathan Byrne set up Ravel Morrison to finish from close range.

Greeted with boos at half-time, Rovers found new impetus and two goals in six second-half minutes from Scott Wharton and Tyrhys Dolan turned the game around.

Sam Gallagher’s header sealed the points in stoppage time and defeat pushes Derby – who are now six points from safety – further into relegation trouble.

Rooney felt his side did not take advantage of the chances that came their way in the first period, and said: “It’s a difficult loss for us to take because we did so many good things in the first half.

“We made it difficult for Blackburn to press us, we got the goal, go 1-0 up and I think we can go in at half-time maybe two or three up.

“I felt we could have been (more than 1-0 up at half-time). Tom Lawrence had a good chance, (Lee) Buchanan had a good chance and I felt, from the first half, we were in complete control.

“You could feel the frustration from the fans and the coaches and we had to take a bit more advantage of that.”

Rooney saw his side concede three goals to a Blackburn side that had previously scored just once in their last nine league games – but he felt game management was to blame.

He added: “We did not manage the game well enough and ultimately, that’s cost us.

“Their fans were lifted by the two quick goals. I said at half-time, ‘if they are pressing onto us, make sure we go more direct’.

“We had that much control, the players thought they were confident they could continue doing that but our decision making was not good enough.”

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray felt his side looked a “tired” team in the first half both mentally and physically, but they managed to get the job done in the second half.

He said: “I should have maybe changed four, five, six, seven players to be honest.

“We looked a really tired, emotionally-drained football team in the first half. There was a lot of fear and weren’t playing how we play on the front foot.

“I had a conversation at half-time of our expectations, we got on the front foot and played how we played in the second half, caused them more problems, took their composure away from them and we got the job done in the end.”

Blackburn earned victory for the first time in four matches and now have a four-point cushion in the Championship play-off places.

Mowbray added: “It’s an important three points. We’ll see if we can go to Reading and get another three on Saturday.”

