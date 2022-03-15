Chris Wilder able to celebrate rare away win as Middlesbrough sink Birmingham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Chris Wilder able to celebrate rare away win as Middlesbrough sink Birmingham

By Press Association
March 15 2022, 11.23pm
Chris Wilder was pleased with how his Middlesbrough players bounced back (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Chris Wilder was pleased with how his Middlesbrough players bounced back (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder was relieved to see his side pick up their first away win of 2022 as they defeated Birmingham 2-0 at St Andrew’s.

Nico Gordon’s 23rd-minute own goal set Middlesbrough on their way after Aaron Connolly’s attempt was saved by Neil Etheridge.

Boro ensured they returned to the Riverside with maximum points when Folarin Balogun’s impressive performance was completed with a tremendous strike shortly after Paddy McNair’s penalty miss.

They are now sixth in the Championship and have strengthened their bid to make the play-offs at the end of the season with an impressive performance.

Birmingham, who sit 13 points clear of the relegation zone, had defender Kristian Pedersen dismissed late on for a second yellow card.

Wilder, who has 11 league wins in charge, stressed the importance of the victory and was pleased with his side’s reaction to the defeat at Sheffield United last week.

He said: “It was important. We stressed to the players that we needed it. We were terribly disappointed with what happened at Bramall Lane. The reaction over the two away games has been excellent.

“It was important tonight that we got a win,” Wilder continued. “Our reaction to the disallowed goal and the missed penalty was excellent. But the quality of the second goal put us in the ascendancy and we were pretty comfortable after that.”

Middlesbrough have the third-best home form in the division and that has been an important factor in their rise under Wilder this season. But the Boro boss has urged his players to build on this away win going into the crunch time of the season.

“It wasn’t a lack of belief or quality,” he said.

“If we’re going to be in the shout for the top six then we’ve got to pick up points away from home and four points from six is a good effort.”

Lee Bowyer, whose side have only won three times in 18 league games, called out his players’ lack of passion in the defeat.

“Tonight wasn’t good enough, in lots of ways,” the Blues head coach said.

“I’m the person in charge and I take full responsibility for that. But sometimes your players have to look at themselves.

“We lost every battle, all over the pitch, so that hurts me a lot. Just accepting defeats, rolling over and pulling out of tackles, that’s not what this football club’s about. I didn’t see enough passion.”

With this week marking a year since his arrival as head coach at the club, Bowyer was reluctant to hold back on the defeat.

“You’re not in a relegation fight in the past four years unless you have performances like that.

“It shocks me because I don’t accept it. But that’s the running thing here and that’s what we need to change. In the summer, people will have to move on.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier