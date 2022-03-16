Football rumours: Jurgen Klopp gives Mohamed Salah the silent treatment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Jurgen Klopp gives Mohamed Salah the silent treatment

By Press Association
March 16 2022, 7.11am Updated: March 16 2022, 8.29am
Mohamed Salah (PA)
Mohamed Salah (PA)

What the papers say

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is refusing to speak to his 29-year-old star forward Mohamed Salah and his agent, according to a report in The Mirror. The paper writes the stand-off over a new deal for Salah, whose contract runs out in the summer, has turned sour.

The same paper writes that Manchester United have agreed a deal with 18-year-old Brighton midfielder Toby Collyer, beating off competing interest from West Ham and Chelsea. His contract is reportedly for three-and-a-half-years.

The Daily Mail writes that 21-year-old Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland would earn over £500,000 a week at Manchester City if he chooses to move to the club, making him the highest paid player in the Premier League.

Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund – UEFA Champions League – Quarter Final – First Leg – Etihad Stadium
And New York Jets owner and Donald Trump ally Woody Johnson has launched a £2 billion bid to buy Chelsea from sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, according to another report in the Mail. The Sun reports that he hopes to seal the deal before Friday.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Eden Hazard: French publication Foot Mercato reports Arsenal are interested in Real Madrid’s 31-year-old winger.

Ruben Neves: Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo writes Barcelona are targeting the 25-year-old Wolves midfielder.

