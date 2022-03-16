Anya Shrubsole relieved after England keep slim World Cup semi-final hopes alive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Anya Shrubsole relieved after England keep slim World Cup semi-final hopes alive

By Press Association
March 16 2022, 9.07am
Anya Shrubsole was relieved to help England get their first win of the World Cup (Andrew Cornaga/AP/PA)
Anya Shrubsole was relieved to help England get their first win of the World Cup (Andrew Cornaga/AP/PA)

Anya Shrubsole acknowledged England just had to get “over the line” after the defending champions kept their slim Women’s World Cup semi-final hopes alive with a four-wicket triumph over India at Mount Maunganui.

Captain Heather Knight led from the front with 53 not out as England chased down India’s below-par 134 with more than 18 overs remaining to register their first victory of the competition, having lost their opening three matches in New Zealand.

“There was no discussion about how quickly we wanted to chase it down,” seam bowler Shrubsole said when asked whether the side were thinking about the net run-rate, which could come into play for semi-final qualification.

New Zealand Cricket Women’s World Cup
Heather Knight led from the front for England (John Cowpland/AP/PA)

“We’ve obviously lost our first three games, so it’s all about getting over the line.

“I think the way that Heather batted to see us there, I don’t think I need to go into how we chased it… we chased it and I think that’s all that really matters.”

England managed to eradicate the fielding mistakes which had proved costly against the West Indies and South Africa, in particular, and Shrubsole is optimistic they have put such errors to bed.

“I really hope (that those mistakes are in the past),” she said.

“We’re going to have to do all the same things before the next game and not take things for granted, but I think fielding can often be a confidence thing.

“I think that’s much closer to where we’re at as a team.

“We haven’t shied away from the fact that we’ve been really poor in the field in the first three games, the last two in particular, and it’s good to put some of that right today and hopefully it’s a step in the right direction for us moving forwards.”

New Zealand Cricket Women’s World Cup
Charlie Dean was named player of the match (John Cowpland/AP/PA)

Twenty-one-year-old Charlie Dean finished as the pick of the bowlers, with figures of four for 23 in only her second World Cup match, earning the praise of her more experienced team-mate.

“I’m absolutely buzzing for Charlie,” Shrubsole said. “Obviously this is her first World Cup, to come in and bowl as well as she did in what was a really high-pressure game… I’m over the moon for Deano.

“She’s someone who’s really popular around this group and is an immensely talented cricketer and hopefully she’ll be taking wickets for England in World Cups for years to come.”

India bowler Jhulan Goswami, who claimed her 250th ODI wicket, said of the match and the upcoming clash with Australia: “I think in this World Cup every match is very much important, and every match is not easy, you can’t predict, and definitely we have to bounce back.

“We have to recollect everything, have a few days, we will definitely sort out whatever things are there and definitely go out and play positive cricket.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier