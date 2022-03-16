Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in talks over new Leicester deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in talks over new Leicester deal

By Press Association
March 16 2022, 11.39am
Leicester’s Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has impressed this season. (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Leicester’s Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has impressed this season. (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Leicester have opened talks with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall over a new contract.

The midfielder has two years left on his current deal, but the Foxes want to tie him down after a breakthrough season.

“I know he is very committed and wants to be here. Talks have opened with his people,” boss Brendan Rodgers said ahead of Thursday’s Europa Conference League last-16 second leg trip to Rennes.

“He’s still got a lot more development to take place and he loves playing here.

“He’s looking to establish himself as a Premier League player. There is potential there down the line. He’s got a real good idea of the game and real good energy. He has the right attributes but he needs experience.”

Dewsbury-Hall has made 28 appearances, scoring twice, this season, having made his senior debut in 2020.

He spent last season on loan at Luton and, after coming through the Foxes’ youth system, the 23-year-old is eager to stay long-term.

“It would be great to stay at this club as long as possible. I’ve been here for half of my life,” he said.

“For me it’s about playing as well as possible and if you do that everything else takes care of itself. While I’m playing week in, week out, that’s only a good thing for me and the club.”

The academy product also holds England ambitions, having been linked with a call-up to Gareth Southgate’s squad this week.

He said: “That is a dream of mine in the future, to play for England. You have to play well in the Premier League and in Europe. I believe there will be a point in the future where I will get in the squad.

“It’s a massive drive for me. It’s only a positive, the better I play for Leicester. I’m hoping to take that forward.”

Danny Ward is out for a number of weeks after a knee operation on Tuesday, but Wesley Fofana could make his comeback after breaking his leg in pre-season.

The defender has been out since August following the injury against Villarreal and Rodgers knows the defender must be eased back.

“He’s not going to be at the level for a period of time,” he said. “I’ve been so impressed with him, his intensity to get back, his drive and determination. We have to manage that.

“They want to play every minute of every game. He will have a big contribution to make, but we have to tread carefully, get him through to the end of the season, then get a good pre-season and then back to that high level.”

Leicester go into the second leg in France 2-0 ahead from last week’s first leg.

Rodgers added: “When we got our heads around missing out on the Europa League, this became our focus. Our concentration is on winning this second leg. We may have to suffer a bit in Rennes, but we know with our quality we can get through.”

