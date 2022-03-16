England hand Yorkshire seamer Matthew Fisher surprise Test debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Sport

England hand Yorkshire seamer Matthew Fisher surprise Test debut

By Press Association
March 16 2022, 1.25pm Updated: March 16 2022, 1.49pm
Matthew Fisher will make his England Test debut in the second Test against West Indies (Zac Goodwin/PA Images).
Yorkshire’s Matthew Fisher was handed a surprise Test debut on the morning of the second Test against the West Indies, with Craig Overton a late withdrawal.

England named their XI on the eve of the match, with Saqib Mahmood included for the first time, but they were forced into a late change of plan when Overton began to feel unwell overnight.

That means two uncapped players in an attack led by Chris Woakes.

England had already opted not to risk Ollie Robinson, who has been recovering well from the back spasms which ruled him out of the drawn first Test in Antigua and stuck with that decision to give Fisher his chance.

The late alteration meant England have now handed out four debuts in their last three Tests, following Sam Billings’ appearance in Hobart and Alex Lees’ last week.

Blooding two pace bowlers at the same time is a rare occurrence though, last happening at Lord’s in 2009 when Tim Bresnan and Graham Onions made their bows together.

Bresnan was also Yorkshire’s last Test pace bowler to play for England before Fisher.

England captain Joe Root opted not to put his new-look attack into action straight away, winning the toss and choosing to bat in handy conditions.

