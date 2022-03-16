England hand Yorkshire seamer Matthew Fisher surprise Test debut

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Yorkshire’s Matthew Fisher was handed a surprise Test debut on the morning of the second Test against the West Indies, with Craig Overton a late withdrawal.

England named their XI on the eve of the match, with Saqib Mahmood included for the first time, but they were forced into a late change of plan when Overton began to feel unwell overnight.

That means two uncapped players in an attack led by Chris Woakes.

Huge congratulations, Fish! 👏 Matthew Fisher will make his Test match debut. He replaces Craig Overton who felt unwell overnight. 🏝 #WIvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/147WgxBqiP — England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 16, 2022

England had already opted not to risk Ollie Robinson, who has been recovering well from the back spasms which ruled him out of the drawn first Test in Antigua and stuck with that decision to give Fisher his chance.

The late alteration meant England have now handed out four debuts in their last three Tests, following Sam Billings’ appearance in Hobart and Alex Lees’ last week.

Blooding two pace bowlers at the same time is a rare occurrence though, last happening at Lord’s in 2009 when Tim Bresnan and Graham Onions made their bows together.

Bresnan was also Yorkshire’s last Test pace bowler to play for England before Fisher.

England captain Joe Root opted not to put his new-look attack into action straight away, winning the toss and choosing to bat in handy conditions.