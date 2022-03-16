Everton sweat on Dominic Calvert-Lewin fitness ahead of Newcastle clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Everton sweat on Dominic Calvert-Lewin fitness ahead of Newcastle clash

By Press Association
March 16 2022, 2.23pm
Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been struggling with an illness (Adam Davy/PA)
Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been struggling with an illness (Adam Davy/PA)

Everton boss Frank Lampard must wait to see if Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be fit to face Newcastle on Thursday night.

The striker had returned from injury earlier this month only to miss Sunday’s defeat to Wolves through illness, and will be assessed after resuming training on Tuesday.

Jonjoe Kenny is suspended after his red card at the weekend, while Yerry Mina and Fabian Delph remain out.

Joe Willock could return to the Newcastle squad for the trip to Goodison Park after missing Sunday’s 1-0 defeat at Chelsea through illness.

Head coach Eddie Howe will make late decisions on fellow midfielders Jonjo Shelvey, who also sat out at Stamford Bridge because of illness, and Joelinton, who had missed the last two games with a groin injury.

Central defender Federico Fernandez was due to return to training on Wednesday after a side strain, while striker Callum Wilson is stepping up his recovery from a calf problem, but full-backs Kieran Trippier (fractured metatarsal) and Jamal Lewis (groin) and midfielder Isaac Hayden (knee) are still out.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Godfrey, Allan, Doucoure, Van De Beek, Gordon, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, Begovic, Kenny, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gomes, Townsend, Gray, El Ghazi, Alli, Iwobi, Rondon.

Newcastle provisional squad: Dubravka, Darlow, Manquillo, Murphy, Targett, Krafth, Burn, Schar, Dummett, Lascelles, Fernandez, Shelvey, Joelinton, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock, Fraser, Ritchie, Almiron, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Wood, Gayle.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier