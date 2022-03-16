Dagenham defender Yoan Zouma charged under Animal Welfare Act

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Dagenham defender Yoan Zouma charged under Animal Welfare Act

By Press Association
March 16 2022, 3.11pm
Dagenham defender Yoan Zouma has been charged under the Animal Welfare Act (Adam Davy/PA Images).
Dagenham defender Yoan Zouma, the brother of West Ham’s Kurt Zouma, has been charged under the Animal Welfare Act, his club have said.

Yoan Zouma was suspended by Dagenham in February after he filmed his brother Kurt slapping and kicking his own cat.

The National League club confirmed on Wednesday that Yoan Zouma had now been charged by the RSPCA over the incident. Their statement did not mention Kurt Zouma.

“Dagenham & Redbridge FC note the decision of the RSPCA to charge Yoan Zouma under the Animal Welfare Act 2006,” the statement said.

“Whilst Yoan continues to fully co-operate with the RSPCA, as this matter has now progressed further, Dagenham & Redbridge FC feel it is no longer appropriate for either Yoan or the club to make any further statement.

“Dagenham & Redbridge FC maintain their position in that the club continues to condemn all animal cruelty.”

Dagenham did say that the defender would now be available to play for them after his period of suspension.

“Since the allegation, and whilst investigations were taking place, Dagenham & Redbridge FC took the decision that Yoan should not play football for the club,” the statement continued.

West Ham United v Newcastle United – Premier League – London Stadium
Yoan Zouma’s brother, West Ham defender Kurt (pictured) has continued to play for the Hammers since the incident (Zac Goodwin/PA Images).

“Four weeks have now elapsed however since the incident, and the club feels that any further suspension from the team would be detrimental to both the club and Yoan. A decision has been made therefore for Yoan to be available to play.

“The club reserves the right to take further action if deemed necessary after conclusion of the court proceedings.”

Kurt Zouma has continued to play for West Ham since the incident, but has been on the receiving end of booing, including from Hammers fans.

West Ham boss David Moyes said he understood the criticism he faced for continuing to select the France international, admitting what the player had done was “terrible”.

