Midfielder Harry Arter joins National League side Notts County on loan deal

By Press Association
March 16 2022, 4.45pm
Harry Arter has joined Notts County on loan until May (Ashley Western/PA)
Midfielder Harry Arter has signed for National League side Notts County until May.

The 32-year-old arrives at Meadow Lane on loan from Nottingham Forest.

Arter spent 10 years at Bournemouth and has had previous loan spells at Cardiff and Fulham, where he helped the Cottagers earn promotion to the Premier League.

He joined Forest permanently in 2020 and went on loan to Charlton at the beginning of the 2021-22 season, where he made six appearances.

Magpies head coach Ian Burchnall told the club website: “We’re delighted that the opportunity to sign someone of Harry’s pedigree has presented itself to us.

“This move was instigated by Harry himself, which demonstrates his character and determination to play competitive football, and we’d like to thank Forest for their cooperation in making the deal happen.

“We’ll obviously have to build Harry’s minutes gradually initially but with so many games coming up in quick succession we’re confident he’ll be up to speed quickly and will be a big help to us.”

