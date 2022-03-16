In Pictures: Weather makes the biggest splash at Cheltenham Ladies Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
In Pictures: Weather makes the biggest splash at Cheltenham Ladies Day

By Press Association
March 16 2022, 5.19pm Updated: March 16 2022, 7.01pm
Racegoers at Cheltenham Festival 2022 (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Crowds have returned to the Cheltenham Festival this week, a year after racing’s equivalent of the Olympics was staged behind closed doors due to the pandemic.

Wednesday brought the punters out in their finery for Ladies Day, and they shrugged off some miserable weather to make up for the lost year at the famous Gloucestershire event.

The day started with a special heritage steam train service taking racegoers to the site on Ladies Day.

Cheltenham Festival
The train service proved popular (Ben Birchall/PA)
Cheltenham Festival
Racegoers leave the carriages at Cheltenham station (Ben Birchall/PA)
Cheltenham Festival
Attendees were all smiles on their way to the races (Ben Birchall/PA)
Cheltenham Festival 2022 – Day Two – Cheltenham Racecourse
GB News presenters Eamonn Holmes and Isabel Webster pose for pictures with racegoers (Steven Paston/PA)
Cheltenham Festival 2022 – Day Two – Cheltenham Racecourse
Ryanair chief Michael O’Leary celebrates after his horse, Commander Of Fleet, won the Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle (Mike Egerton/PA)
Cheltenham Festival 2022 – Day Two – Cheltenham Racecourse
The Princess Royal shelters from the rain (Mike Egerton/PA)
Harry Redknapp in the parade ring before the Glenfarclas Chase
Harry Redknapp in the parade ring before the Glenfarclas Chase (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Cheltenham Festival 2022 – Day Two – Cheltenham Racecourse
The crowd takes shelter (David Davies/PA)
Cheltenham Festival 2022 – Day Two – Cheltenham Racecourse
Racegoers try their best not to get drenched (Mike Egerton/PA)
Cheltenham Festival 2022 – Day Two – Cheltenham Racecourse
But the miserable weather could not dampen the spirits (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Cheltenham Festival 2022 – Day Two – Cheltenham Racecourse
(Steven Paston/PA)
Cheltenham Festival 2022 – Day Two – Cheltenham Racecourse
(Steven Paston/PA)
Cheltenham Festival 2022 – Day Two – Cheltenham Racecourse
Paul Townend celebrates ploughing through the mud to win the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase on Energumene (Tim Goode/PA)
Cheltenham Festival 2022 – Day Two – Cheltenham Racecourse
Jockeys head for the showers (David Davies/PA)

